Chesterfield authorities seek help locating inmate inadvertently released from jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an inmate who was inadvertently released from custody.

According to a release, 35-year-old Matthew Chambliss Coleman was transported to Chesterfield Jail from the Richmond Justice Center on Wednesday after being released on his own recognizance on charges there. He was later released on his own recognizance on two Chesterfield charges and released from the Chesterfield County Jail.

Coleman, who has outstanding Petersburg charges, was supposed to be held without bond for Petersburg.

The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for Coleman and is actively engaged in trying to locate him.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 748-1490 or the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0860.

