Bill would rename post offices after slain Virginia veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – A Virginia lawmaker is proposing legislation that would rename two post offices for fallen military members from his district.

The Daily Progress reports U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett introduced bills that would name a Palmyra post office in honor of Navy Gunner’s Mate Dakota Kyle Rigsby and another that would name the University of Virginia post office after Army Capt. Humayun Khan.

Rigsby was one of seven sailors who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald on June 17 after it collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

Khan was killed in 2004 while in the line of duty in Iraq.

Khan’s father, Khizr Khan, became well known for his criticism of Donald Trump during the Democratic National Convention.

Garrett’s office says in a statement that both families support the bill.

