Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: Diamond, the dog on wheels, inspires all at Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy introduces us to Diamond, a pretty special dog at Richmond SPCA. She was rescued from Kuwait this spring, is paralyzed and has one back leg amputated … But that doesn’t stop her! She uses wheels to get around and has such an infectious personality. A very sweet girl.

She is currently waiting for her forever home, and the Richmond SPCA will provide the wheels to the family who adopts her.

