6 injured including firefighter in Henrico County house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Six people including a firefighter were injured after flames ripped through a home in eastern Henrico County on Thursday. Officials say the outcome could have been worse had it not been for a few brave neighbors.

The home, located on the 3500 block of Charles City Road, went up in flames at around 9:25 a.m. When the first crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a two-story structure with heavy smoke and flames along with five victims in the front yard.

“It was terrible, flames everywhere. It was just bad,” neighbor Carolyn Burton recalled.

According to Henrico Fire, those injured from the fire were two occupants of the home, two neighbors who helped rescue the elderly couple, as well as a son of the occupants. One occupant was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while the neighbors and other occupant were transported for evaluation. A firefighter is also being treated for heat-related injuries. All the victims were transported to VCU Medical Center.

Henrico Fire says they don’t encourage people to enter homes that are on fire, but also say the neighbors who went to help may have saved the homeowners’ lives.

“Encouraging somebody to go in (a house fire) is certainly not anything we would do, but in this case, it looks like it really saved their lives,” Captain Taylor Goodman with the Henrico Fire Department said.

Neighbors tell 8News the homeowners have lived in the home for decades. They also say it’s a close community and aren’t surprised neighbors helped.

“These people would do anything to help their neighbors,” said Burton

Another neighbor, Harold Brown, added, “says a whole lot about this community, we look out for each other.”

Crews are still working to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

