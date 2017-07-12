Willow Lawn prepares for new additions, new location for long-time tenant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Willow Lawn is getting ready to welcome some new additions, while it also builds a new location for a long-time tenant.

Construction is currently underway for a renovated 18,000 square foot space to house A.C. Moore. In early fall 2017, the craft retailer will move from its current location to the space between Ross and Tropical Smoothie, which is part of the shopping center’s original 1956 construction.

“The new store upgrade within Willow Lawn allows us the unique opportunity to elevate the overall arts and crafts shopping experience while continuing to deliver the creative inspiration, great value and dedicated service that our customers have come to expect,” says Anthony Piperno, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer for A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts.

The first Richmond location of Chopt Creative Salads is also slated to open in fall 2017. The chain touting itself as ‘salad specialists’ will occupy the site formerly home to AAA in Willow Lawn.

In the summer of 2018, Dick’s Sporting Goods will open its doors at a 47,000 square foot space along the Kroger wing of Willow Lawn.

“Bringing America’s premier sporting goods retailer to Willow Lawn along with the best in class fast casual salad restaurant is great news for our shopping center,” explains Deirdre Johnson, Vice President of Asset Management for Federal Realty Investment Trust, which owns and operates Willow Lawn.

Johnson adds, “Dick’s Sporting Goods will fill a merchandising need at the center and be an integral part of the community. Chopt will bring an exciting array of healthy eating options for lunch and dinner.”

