Tomahawk Creek Middle School student attends Space Camp

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student from Tomahawk Creek Middle School spent a week at the Aviation Challenge – Mach II at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.

Ryan Roberts was selected from a prestigious applicant pool and graduated with Honors from Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama during the last week of June 2017.

In a release, the camp explains the weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) while training students and adults with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.

Roberts loves science and his mom says he will go on to pursue a career in the fields of science/medicine/engineering.

