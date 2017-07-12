Three Flying Squirrels ready to play in Wednesday’ Eastern League All-Star Gme

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, three Richmond Flying Squirrels will take the home filed of the New Hampshire FisherCats to take part in the Eastern League All-Star Game.

Outfielder Slade Heathcott, infielder CJ Hinojosa, and relief pitcher Tyler Cyr will represent Richmond as part of the Western Division’s squad. Heathcott has twelve home runs on the season and has been a steady presence in center field. He also has Major League experience. Hinojosa began the year in Extended Spring Training, but has been a consistent hitter for Richmond, playing both second base and shortstop. Cyr has been rock solid as Richmond’s closer.

Starting pitcher Matt Gage and infielder Miguel Gomez were also named to the All-Star team, but both have been promoted. Gage is now with Sacramento, and Gomez is in the Majors with the San Francisco Giants.

The game begins Wednesday night at 7:00 PM. The Flying Squirrels begin the second half of the season Thursday at The Diamond when the Harrisburg Senators come to town.