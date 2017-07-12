RPD looking for suspect who they say burglarized 4 restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is connected with four burglaries that have happened in the past month.

Police say that the latest incident happened at Boulevard Burgers and Brew at 1300 North Boulevard at 3:45 a.m. on July 4. Police said that an unknown man climbed over a railing, broke a window to get into the building and took two cash registers.

The three other incidents were as follows:

4 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at Aunt Sarah’s Pancake House at 4205 West Broad Street

5 a.m. Friday, June 30 at The Eatery at 3000 West Cary Street

3:10 a.m. Monday, June 12 at Mary Angela’s Pizza at 2245 West Cary Street

Police describe the suspect as having a light complexion and short facial hair. He is tall with a slender build.

At the time of the July 4 incident, the suspect was wearing a light-colored baseball hat, a light-colored shirt, pants and shoes.

Police said the suspect typically takes a register or a tip or donation jar.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or First Precinct Detective Paul Cho at (804) 646-2939 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

