Richmond man identified as 1 of 2 killed in I-95 crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people died in a crash along I-95 north in Chesterfield County Wednesday night.

Police officials said that the crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m., just south of the intersection with Route 288.

Preliminary reports show that a Hyundai was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it struck a Kia head-on. A Toyota then struck the Kia.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. The driver of the Kia, 56-year-old Herbert L. Boss of Richmond, was transported with life-threatening injuries to VCU Medical Center where he later died. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver of the Hyundai.

There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

The investigation remains ongoing.

