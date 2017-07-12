Richmond crews mark southside fire under control

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire just marked a house fire on the city’s southside under control.

Officials say the call came in around 3:50 about a fire in the 3100 block of Kelrae Drive.

Crews arrived at 3:55 to find smoke coming from the building’s roof.

They immediately began conducting an interior attack, using water to put out the fire.

By 4:25 p.m., the fire was marked under control. The Virginia Red Cross was not requested for assistance at that time.

