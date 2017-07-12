Richmond crews mark southside fire under control

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire just marked a house fire on the city’s southside under control.
Officials say the call came in around 3:50 about a fire in the 3100 block of Kelrae Drive.
Crews arrived at 3:55 to find smoke coming from the building’s roof.
They immediately began conducting an interior attack, using water to put out the fire.
By 4:25 p.m., the fire was marked under control. The Virginia Red Cross was not requested for assistance at that time.
8News is on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.