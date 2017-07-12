President Trump to attend Gerald R. Ford commissioning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — President Donald Trump will preside over the commissioning of the future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

The Ford was delivered the the Navy on June 1, after the ship completed its second set of sea trials, known as acceptance trials. The commissioning will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 at Naval Station Norfolk.

Sailors aboard CVN 78 completed the first sea trials in April, testing the ship’s state-of-the-art systems.

The U.S. Navy says the Gerald R. Ford is its newest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier named in honor of the nation’s 38th President.

The $12.9 billion ship features state-of-the-art technologies like electromagnetic catapults and arresting gear, a new island structure, an expanded flight deck that will allow aircraft to be launched faster than ever before, 250 percent more electrical power, two next generation nuclear reactors and 500 fewer crew members.

Construction of the Ford began in 2008 and was initially slated for completion in September of 2015, but ran into delays. The ship ended up costing a little over $2 billion more than it was supposed to cost.

The Navy says the carrier will be operational by 2020.

For more information on commissioning events, go online.

