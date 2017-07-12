Police ID woman found shot dead in Henrico motel room

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating after a woman was found shot dead in a motel room Wednesday morning.

Police said that they were called to the motel in the 5100 block of Williamsburg Road for a medical emergency. Once they arrived, they discovered an unresponsive female in a motel room.

Thursday afternoon, police identified the victim as 47-year-old Alfreda Lafond Leadbetter.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

