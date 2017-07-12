Pet Corner: Hot cars a danger to pets during summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When it gets hot outside, animal control officers across Central Virginia stay busy responding to pets who get locked inside cars.

8News Anchor Amy Lacey checked in with Richmond Animal Care and Control Wednesday and they said that they received one call Tuesday and expect even more as the heatwave continues.

Animal control supervisor Rob Leinberger said that the temperature inside the vehicle can rise 5 to 15 degrees in just minutes.

For dogs that don’t sweat like humans do, extreme temperatures can quickly lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death.

“Folks like to take their pets for rides, which is fantastic, but on hot summer days, leave them at home,” Leinberger said. “It’s a whole lot safer for the animal.”

