No injuries reported in Henrico County garage fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Officials are reporting that a garage fire in the county’s west end has been marked under control.

Henrico fire crews were called to the scene of the fire in the 12000 block of English Ivy Lane at around 7:30 p.m. This is in the Wyndham are of Western Henrico.

When crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke coming from the garage of a single-family home. Officials report that all residents had escaped prior to fire crew’s arrival.

Crews immediately deployed hand lines and went into fire attack mode. There was significant smoke on all three floors and searches for hidden fires were conducted. The fire appears to have been contained to the garage and one second-floor room.

They fire was under control in 30 minutes.

Due to the high heat index, two additional fire engines and one additional ambulance were called to relieve crews. Crews rotated frequently between work and rest, ensuring their safety and ability to safely respond to calls later in the day.

The fire marshal is headed to the scene to determine the fire’s cause.

Red Cross resources have not been requested at this time.

