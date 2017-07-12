New residential, commercial property planned for Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Plans for a new mixed-use building are part of an effort to revitalize the city.

Ohio-based Woda Group wants to bring a four-story building with both apartment and commercial space on East Cawson Street.

Riverton Apartments currently fill the space where the development is slated to go, meaning the apartments will have to be demolished.

Resident Darius Kelley said he’s looking forward to what’s in store.

“I never really had a problem with how it was in the first place before they decided to reconstruct,” Kelley said.

The $14.5 million project, called Freeman Point, would boast 68 apartment units and 2500 square feet of commercial space.

Jason Morris, another Hopewell resident, said the development is a step in the right direction.

“It’ time for this place to be revitalized,” Morris said.

Construction is slated for spring 2018.

