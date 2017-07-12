Man indicted for murder in shooting death of woman at Henrico motel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was indicted for the shooting death of a woman at a Henrico motel back in July.

Darrell Lamont Cureton, 47, was indicted by a grand jury for first degree murder.

Police said that they were called to a motel in the 5100 block of Williamsburg Road on July 12 for a medical emergency. Once they arrived, they discovered 47-year-old Alfreda Lafond Leadbetter dead in a room.

Cureton was also indicted for use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, distribution of a schedule I or II drug and two counts of possession of a schedule I or II drug.

