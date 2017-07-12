Man arrested in home invasion that led to Glen Allen teen’s death

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with a West End home invasion from October.

Ahmin June Thompson was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, robbery and wearing a mask in public.

Henrico County Police were called to the area of the 8800 block of Three Chopt Road during the early morning hours of October 29 to investigate a shooting.

When authorities arrived on the scene, two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital, where one of the men later died of his injuries.

According to the Henrico County Police, the two men fled earlier from a home invasion in the 8800 block of Three Chopt Road. The victims of the home invasion foiled the robbery by discharging their firearm at the intruders, striking both.

The man killed was later identified as 19-year-old Glen Allen High School graduate Taivon Maquell Fox.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

