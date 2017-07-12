Local 17-year-old awarded free Toyota after hitting hole in one

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Colonial Heights teen has a big reason to celebrate Wednesday. He’s the proud owner of a new car.

17-year-old Ashton Tudor is a member of the Colonial Heights Golf Club.

He hit a hole-in-one during the Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament, winning him a 2017 Toyota.

“We drove up to the hole on the cart path and there were Toyotas all on the course, all on the tee box and on the sheet it said you can win a car if you get a hole in one, so I said man, wouldn’t that be nice. And went up there with the club gave it an extra look, extra effort and just let it fly,” Tudor said. “Luckily, it went in.”

Proceeds from the tournament benefit research at Massey Cancer Center.

