HVAC repair shops overwhelmed with requests during summer heat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The heat is a good thing for the people who install air conditioning, and lately, they’ve been overwhelmed with requests.

ARS Rescue Rooter Sales Manager Levy Hernandez said it’s the busiest season.

“When it’s hot outside, our guys are out there making sure everyone is cool,” Hernandez said.

ARS Rescue Rooter repairs and replaces HVAC systems.

Extreme heat often leads to units working harder than usual, leading to faulty equipment.

Hernandez said he’s seen his share of other common problems in his line of work.

“A lot of culprits are refrigerant leaks,” Hernandez said. “Refrigerant leaks are completely empty, it’s past normal set point where we can actually feel the system actually working and it needs to be recharged.”

Repair costs often range from hundreds to thousands of dollars, but it’s usually a case-by-case basis.

Hernandez said some problems can be often be diagnosed without a technician.

“Always check your batteries in your thermostat, make sure those are still operating, make sure your drain lines are free and clear from mulch,” Hernandez said.

Repairmen also recommend changing air filters regularly to prevent build up in the vents.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.