Homeless vets braving oppressive heat in Henrico County woods

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you think it’s hot outside, you might want to talk to Rayburn Harris.

He is a homeless veteran who lives in a tent in a small, wooded area of Henrico County.

Harris never enjoys the simple pleasure of air conditioning.

“I find a shade tree and maybe some water. Not much you can do about that,” he says.

Harris lives with several other homeless vets including Norman Eacho who served in the Navy during Vietnam.

“It’s either freezing or it’s so hot you can’t do nothing,” explains Eacho, “that’s the worst part and I try just to survive, you know.”

The men have been friends for ten years and admit weather is one of their biggest challenges.

However, they just recently met a woman who is offering them help to get through the oppressive heat.

“We got to help each other in this world. They’re veterans. There’s no reason a veteran should have to live like that,” says Rhonda Sneed.

On Wednesday, she brought men in the homeless camp cold water, Gatorade and beef jerky.

“I know it sounds weird, but God shows me where to go,” explains Sneed, “There’s a lot of people out here in the woods, all over downtown, Short Pump, Henrico, Petersburg, everywhere. We have to help each other.”

In November Sneed started a Facebook group called ‘Because we care…We are… Blessing Warriors #RVA.’ The group promotes acts of kindness. It has more than 600 members.

“We’re doing what God tells us to do,” adds Sneed.

For the homeless vets who are living day to day, it’s like something or someone sent from God.

“They’ve been great with us and bringing everything we need,” says Harris.

And Eacho chimes in, “She can help me all she wants because I love it, especially when she brings spaghetti.”

The Blessing Warriors need donations. If you can help, you can reach the group at 804-300-8051 or visit their Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.