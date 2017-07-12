Hokies Club of Richmond welcomes Justin Fuente

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the countdown continues to the return of college football, Hokies fans are building with excitement for a follow up to last season’s ACC Coastal Division title for the football program. Wednesday night, the Hokies Club of Richmond came together at the Greater Richmond Convention Center and heard from Athletic Director Whit Babcock and second year head coach Justin Fuente.

The Hokies finished 2016 with their first 10-win season since 2011, winning their division and playing Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. They would later defeat Arkansas in the Belk Bowl on Christmas Eve, 35-24.