Gymboree closing 350 stores, 4 in Central Virginia after filing for bankruptcy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Gymboree Corporation is closing 350 stores including four in Central Virginia as it works to restructure in bankruptcy.

The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that it’s mostly closing Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores.

The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

Below are the Gymboree locations in Central Virginia that are closing its doors:

Virginia Center

10101 Brook Avenue,

#408

Glen Allen, VA

23059

804.261.2460

Regency Square

1404 Parham Road,

#K210

Richmond, VA

23229

804.740.0172

Chesterfield Towne Center

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, #K210

Richmond, VA

23235

804.378.7892

Stony Point Parkway

9200 Stony Point Pkwy,

Sp 142

Richmond, VA

23235

804.320.3380

For more information on the closures, visit here.

