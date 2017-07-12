Gymboree closing 350 stores, 4 in Central Virginia after filing for bankruptcy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Gymboree Corporation is closing 350 stores including four in Central Virginia as it works to restructure in bankruptcy.
The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that it’s mostly closing Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores.
The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.
Below are the Gymboree locations in Central Virginia that are closing its doors:
Virginia Center
10101 Brook Avenue,
#408
Glen Allen, VA
23059
804.261.2460
Regency Square
1404 Parham Road,
#K210
Richmond, VA
23229
804.740.0172
Chesterfield Towne Center
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, #K210
Richmond, VA
23235
804.378.7892
Stony Point Parkway
9200 Stony Point Pkwy,
Sp 142
Richmond, VA
23235
804.320.3380
For more information on the closures, visit here.
