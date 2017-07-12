Detectives seek new information in 10-year-old South Richmond homicide case

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police detectives are seeking anyone who may have new information that may lead them to solve a homicide which occurred 10 years ago in the city’s southside.

Police say that sometime between 10:30 p.m. on June 10, 2007, and 6 a.m. on June 11, 2007, James C. “Mike” Seay, 24, was walking to his house near the 5800 block of Warwick Road when he was confronted by one or more individuals.

He was shot and killed at the scene, police say.

Police arrived shortly after 6 a.m. on June 11, 2007, after receiving a call for a person down at the intersection of Warwick Road and Bramwell Road where they found Seay dead on the grass under a tree. Several witnesses reported hearing gunfire between 1 and 1:30 a.m. that morning. It was later determined the motive was likely a robbery.

“We have interviewed many citizens in the past who have provided valuable information,” Det. W.E. Thompson said. “This was an unprovoked encounter which led to Mr. Seay’s death. We are still looking for witnesses to come forward and help bring those responsible to justice for Mr. Seay’s family and friends.”

Crimes Detective W.E. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword, “ITip” followed by your tip. Submit tips about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.