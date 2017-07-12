Community can weigh in on RPS superintendent search at Wednesday meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board is set to host a meeting Wednesday night as the search for its next superintendent continues.

The public can also weigh in on who they think should be the next superintendent during a community forum.

The meeting will take place at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School at 6 p.m.

Tommy Kranz is currently serving as the interim school superintendent. Dr. Dana Bedden stepped down from the post at the end of June.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.