HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Recreation & Parks will host a free concert on June 26, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Henrico Theater.

According to its website, the concert’s purpose is to “celebrate all that Is great about America.”

The musical act will be performed by the Henrico Concert Band, which is a volunteer group of musicians in the county.

