Gillespie accepts invitations to 10 debates, including one from 8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 2017 Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie announced Thursday that he has accepted invitations to participate in ten gubernatorial debates to be held throughout the region.

Amongst the invitations that the Gillespie has accepted is one from 8News that will be shared with sister stations WAVY, WHAG and WFXR.

Gillespie has also accepted invitations from the following organizations:

The Virginia Bar Association Debate Governor Douglas Wilder Debate The Center for Rural Virginia Debate UVA Batten School and Southwest Virginia Technology Council Debate at UVA-Wise Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce Debate Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Debate Virginia Tech and WDBJ-TV Debate Radio One & Miss Community Clovia Debate Liberty University Debate

“There are big differences between how Lieutenant Governor Northam and I will approach the serious challenges facing our Commonwealth, and these debates will ensure the voters know them,” Gillespie said in a press release. “I appreciate the hard work of the events’ organizers and volunteers and I hope Lieutenant Governor Northam will make the time in his schedule to join me at these debates.”

So far Northam has not commented yet on which debate opportunities he plans to participate in.

