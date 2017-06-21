VCU Health performs 5,000th successful transplant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Washington, D.C. resident and U.S. veteran Elmer Lynn Jr. was shocked when he learned that he would be able to have a life-saving liver transplant after being on the waiting list for only three days.

“I figured it’d be a year, two years, six months or never,” he said.

Lynn’s procedure occurred during the early morning hours of May 17 at VCU Medical Center. He was discharged one week later and is doing well. But this was no ordinary transplant, it was the 5,000th transplant performed by Hume-Lee surgeons.

To commemorate this milestone, as well as all of the other prior procedures, Hume-Lee is hosting a celebration Tuesday, June 27 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the VCU Medical Center Main Hospital second-floor cafeteria.

Dr. Marlon Levy, chair of the Division of Transplant Surgery and director of the VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, and other leaders within VCU Health will attend and offer remarks. Lynn, members of his care team, previous transplant recipients, living organ donors and families of deceased donors will also attend.

“All of us on the team are so privileged to be a part of this milestone. It speaks to our unwavering commitment to our patients, their families and their continued trust.” — Dr. Marlon Levy

This celebration is part of a yearlong acknowledgment of the 60th anniversary of the first organ transplant at what is now VCU Medical Center. Multiple events have been held this year to commemorate the anniversary, including serving dinner at The Doorways, where Hume-Lee patients and their families can reside during treatment, and taking part in a panel discussion about living organ donation during National Donate Life Month.

Levy says that Lynn’s great outcome is a sign of thousands more to come.

“All of us on the team are so privileged to be a part of this milestone. It speaks to our unwavering commitment to our patients, their families and their continued trust,” he said. “We look forward to many more decades of providing state-of-the-art, innovative transplant care to the people of Virginia and beyond.”

