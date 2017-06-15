Richmond Police ID teen killed in northside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple people were shot after a fight broke out in Richmond’s northside Thursday night.

Police tell 8News they were called to reports of a fight in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road at around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found four people — two males and two females — suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the female victims was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died, according to sources. Police have identified her as 18-year-old Jacquesha Clanton of the 2300 block of North 29th Street.

The other three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

8News spoke to residents who heard the gunfire, including one woman who said a bullet went into her home.

“Being in the kitchen cooking crabs, maybe saved my life,” resident Carol Laster said.

Laster says she was cooking in her kitchen Thursday night when she heard gunshots outside of her home at the Newman Village Apartments. She says a bullet shattered a flower pot inside of her bedroom. Laster says she immediately went to protect her neighbor Mary Cosby’s grandson who was inside visiting.

“If had been sitting there like normally watching a TV show I’d been hit. No doubt,” she said.

Before the shots rang out, resident Mary Cosby says she heard fighting outside and went to check it out.

“Two minutes after I had opened up my blinds, the gunfire was setting off and I hit the floor so hard I’m in pain now,” Cosby said.

Residents say they’re sick of the gun violence and feeling unsafe.

“You never know,” laster said. “You’re in your own home and you’re still not safe,” said Laster.

“We just need these kids to put down the guns and pick up a book,” Cosby added.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

