UR building evacuated due to fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond’s Science Center has been evacuated due to a fire.

UR Alert: Fire. Evacuate Science Center immediately. Follow instructions from authorities. Avoid elevators. Call 8 9 1 1 for help. Avoid a — Univ. of Richmond (@urichmond) June 14, 2017

Lt. Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire says crews were called to the building located at 35 West Hampton Way at 6:22 p.m. When they arrived, they found a chemical fire on the third floor of the building.

It is unclear what caused the fire as crews are still working to extinguish the blaze. A HAZMAT team is also responding.

No other details have been released at this time.

