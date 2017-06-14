UR building evacuated due to fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond’s Science Center has been evacuated due to a fire.
Lt. Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire says crews were called to the building located at 35 West Hampton Way at 6:22 p.m. When they arrived, they found a chemical fire on the third floor of the building.
It is unclear what caused the fire as crews are still working to extinguish the blaze. A HAZMAT team is also responding.
No other details have been released at this time.
8News has a crew headed to the scene.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.