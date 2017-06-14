Upcoming American Red Cross blood drives

(WRIC) – Only about three percent of the entire U.S. population gives blood, so repeat donors are heavily relied on to keep blood banks filled. This is especially a problem during the summer, since many blood drives are held at schools, which often close during the summer break. In situations like this, new donors are especially in demand.

World Blood Donor Day happens this month, and the Red Cross is joining forces with other blood collection agencies to bring attention to the need for readily available blood.

Many blood drives are taking place this month and next around the Richmond Area, and it’s easy to set up an appointment to donate. You can call 1-800 RED CROSS, visit redcrossblood.org, or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Getting others to join in giving blood is also strongly encouraged. All donors must present a blood donor card, driver’s license or another form of identification when checking in.

Anyone who is at least 17 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health are able to donate. Those under the age of 18 must also meet certain height and weight requirements.

Volunteers are also needed in the process of obtaining more vital blood. Transportation is a key part of that equation. For more information about how to become a transportation volunteer, visit rdcross.org/driver.

See a complete list of upcoming blood drives in the area below:

Chesterfield

July 1: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 2, 7810 Winterpock Road

Midlothian

June 16: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, 13710 St. Francis Blvd.

June 23: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bon Secours Westchester Medical Park, 601 Watkins Centre Pwky

Hanover

Ashland

June 27: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 105 S. Snead Street

Mechanicsville

June 27: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbour Road

Henrico

6/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Women’s Center Short Pump, 12129 Graham Meadows Dr.

Lancaster

Kilmarnock

June 19: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kilmarnock Baptist Church, 65 East Church Street

July 7: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Drive

Louisa

June 22: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Louisa United Methodist Church, 100 East Main Street

Orange

7/6/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Orange Presbyterian Church, 162 West Main Street

Powhatan

June 16: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School, 2501 Academy Road

Prince Edward County

Farmville

June 22: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 1301 Milnwood Road

June 27: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fuqua School, 605 Fuqua Drive

July 7: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Farmville Train Station, 501 West Third Street

Richmond

June 16: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., VCU Health – Learning Center, 1250 East Marshall St.

June 30: 9:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Sarah Garland Jones Community Center, 2600 Nine Mile Road