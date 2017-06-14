RPD makes arrest made in year-old rape case

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been arrested in connection with a rape that occurred in the city last summer.

According to police, 34-year-old Defrederick Young, Jr., of the 1600 block of North 28th Street, was taken into custody without incident on Monday, June 12 in Newport News.

“The RPD Major Crimes Division and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force would like to thank people from Richmond and Newport News who provided information that led to Young’s arrest,” Richmond Police said in a release.

Police say the alleged incident occurred last July and that the victim is known to Young.

