Richmond’s newest Chick-fil-A brings 80 new jobs, chance to win a year of free meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s newest Chick-fil-A, located at 4920 W. Broad Street, is set to open on Thursday, June 15.

The newest store will come with 80 new jobs.

To celebrate the grand opening, a family-friendly overnight First 100 party will take place in the restaurant parking lot 24-hours before the opening. The first 100 adults through the door on Thursday morning will win a year of free Chick-fil-A meals.

The grand opening will also feature a children’s book drive for Bon Secours Health System.

For more information, visit here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.