Police investigating double shooting in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after two people were shot in the city’s northside Tuesday night.

Police tell 8News they were called to the 3000 block of Montrose Avenue at around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found two people — a male and a female — who had both been shot.

Both victims were transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information, including a suspect description, has been released at this time.

