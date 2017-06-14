Petersburg throat slashing suspect charged with attempted murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have arrested a man in connection with a throat slashing incident that occurred over the weekend.

Christopher Taylor, 32, was arrested Monday in connection with a robbery that occurred in downtown Petersburg.

Once he was in custody, detectives were able to secure warrants on Taylor for a Sunday throat slashing that occurred in the 3200 block of South Crater Road. Attack victim Bill Sizemore told police the individual used a box cutter in the crime.

Taylor has now been charged with attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding in the attack on Sizemore.

Taylor, from Petersburg, is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

