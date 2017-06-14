Local, national officials react to shooting in Alexandria

WASHINGTON (WRIC/WAVY) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among multiple people shot early Wednesday morning in Alexandria.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to Alexandria police.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, several local, state and national leaders have taken to social media to react.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) called the attack “outrageous” in a tweet.

Praying for Steve Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria. — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 14, 2017

Numerous others responded to the shooting on social media, including President Donald Trump:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Mine and @DSMcAuliffe thoughts & prayers are with the victims this morning. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 14, 2017

Prayers for Steve Scalise & others injured. Grateful this and every day for our brave police & first responders. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 14, 2017

Praying for friends/colleagues shot during congressional baseball practice this AM. Horrific news. Grateful for response of @CapitolPolice — Dave Brat VA 7th (@DaveBratVA7th) June 14, 2017

State Democrats were also expected to host a post primary rally at 11 a.m. at George Mason University in Fairfax, the event was cancelled in light of Wednesday morning shooting.

