Local, national officials react to shooting in Alexandria

WASHINGTON (WRIC/WAVY) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among multiple people shot early Wednesday morning in Alexandria.
A suspect was taken into custody, according to Alexandria police.
In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, several local, state and national leaders have taken to social media to react.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) called the attack “outrageous” in a tweet.
Numerous others responded to the shooting on social media, including President Donald Trump:
State Democrats were also expected to host a post primary rally at 11 a.m. at George Mason University in Fairfax, the event was cancelled in light of Wednesday morning shooting.
