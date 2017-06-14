Irving upsets incumbent Woody in race for Richmond Sheriff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Perhaps the biggest upset during Tuesday’s primaries was in the race for Richmond Sheriff, where incumbent C.T. Woody has been defeated for the Democratic nomination.

Antoinette Irving is now the Democratic nominee; she won with 52 percent of the vote.

Woody has been Richmond’s Sheriff for the past 11 years.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

