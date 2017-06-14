Hopewell police search for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man robbed the 7- Eleven located at 2014 West Broadway Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to Hopewell Police.

The robber brandished a gun at the clerk, stealing an unknown amount of money and cigarettes before leaving the business and fleeing the scene on foot.

Security cameras were able to capture images of the suspect, who is described as a black male, approximately six feet tall, and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He wore a white t-shirt with a black hoodie over it, along with a black ski mask, blue jeans and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone in or around that area that may have observed suspicious persons or activity, including any vehicles in that area are asked to contact lead Detective Roland Grimm with the Hopewell Police Department at (804)- 541 2284.

