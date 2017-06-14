Dog credited for alerting family of fire in South Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews battled a house fire early Wednesday morning on Richmond’s southside.

The fire was located on the 2400 block of Ruffin Road near Jefferson Davis Highway.

A Richmond Fire spokesperson says two people were able to get out of the home safely but were transported to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Two pets, a cat and dog, were also able to safely escape the home. Richmond Fire says the dog was instrumental in waking up the family.

The fire was marked under control just before 4 a.m. and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.