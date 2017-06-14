Buckingham Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted passing of counterfeit $100 bills

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the passing and attempted passing of counterfeit $100 bills at several businesses and one transaction with a private citizen.

The bills are what the sheriff’s office calls, “extremely good reproductions.”

The office also noted that upon a close inspection, the bills are marked with the words “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.”

It is advised that the businesses and citizens be on the lookout for anyone who might be attempting to pass the bills and to contact the Buckingham Sheriff’s Office with any information.

