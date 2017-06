(WRIC) — 8News is your local election headquarters. Voters across Virginia are heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the primaries. After you exercise your right to vote, make sure to snap a pic and send it to iReport8@wric.com.

Check your polling location, some have changed. Those who voted at Baker ES, now vote at Varina HS. #8NewsElectionHQ #VAPrimary — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) June 13, 2017

I voted in the #VAPrimary ! Have you voted yet? Results tonight on #8NewsElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/3rOiIgxqHc — Parker Slaybaugh (@Parker8News) June 13, 2017

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.