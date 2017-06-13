UR’s TJ Cline enjoying NBA Draft process

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2017 NBA Draft is June 22nd. Richmond Spider and reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year TJ Cline is auditioning across the country to have his name announced that day.

Since the conclusion of the 2016-2017 college basketball season, Cline has been working towards landing NBA team workouts to showcase his abilities which led him to register two triple doubles during the season.

He has worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets so far, and is lined up to workout for the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.