Richmond Public Schools to live stream graduations online

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will be live streaming all of the 2017 RPS high school graduations online.

The stream is accessible from any computer, cellular device, smart phone or tablet. The live stream video can be accessed here.

The RPS logo will be on the screen until the actual ceremony begins. Viewers are recommended to refresh their browser if they experience any technical difficulties. Videos and pictures will also be shared on social media. Graduation highlights from each ceremony will be available on the RPS Youtube page which can be accessed here.

The schedule for high school graduations is listed below:

Tuesday, June 13 – Altria Theater

Richmond Community High School @ noon

Thomas Jefferson High School @ 3:30 pm

Huguenot High School @ 7:00 pm

Wednesday, June 14 – Altria Theater

Armstrong High School @ noon

John Marshall High School @ 3:30 pm

George Wythe High School @ 7:00 pm

Thursday, June 15 – Allix B. James Chapel, Virginia Union University

Franklin Military Academy @ 1:30 pm

Open High School @ 5:30 pm

