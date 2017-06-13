Residents sound off on water issues at Waverly town hall

WAVERLY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Waverly packed a town council meeting Tuesday night to vent their frustrations with the town’s drinking water.

The event happened just days after a two-week boil water advisory was lifted.

“I have been having water issues for 15 years,” one resident said.

At the meeting, residents demanded action and claimed that their water has been brown or cloudy for years. They also pressed for transparency. They were angry that the boil advisory had not been shared with everyone in town.

Meanwhile, Mayor Walter J. Mason said that if residents did not receive robocalls to inform them of issues, then “that means you did not sign up for a robocall.”

He admitted the town has had on and off again issues with their water for years because of the aging infrastructure. He told the crowd that he is working on a way to resolve this.

“When the budget comes out you are going to see what we are doing,” Mason said.

There are no specific details on what the town plans to do to fix the aging water pipes and infrastructure, but the mayor claimed the town is working on something. 8 News will continue to follow this story.

