Police seeking suspect in Fan District graffiti vandalism

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help identifying the suspect who vandalized several properties in the Fan District.

Surveillance images an individual spray painting a garage in the 1200 block of West Franklin Street as well as several other buildings in the area.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late-teens to mid-20s. He has a thin build and long, brown hair. During the incident, he was wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.

Police ask residents to:

Call 9-1-1 if you see any suspect in the process of vandalizing property;

Call (804) 646-5100 to file a report if you own a property that has already been tagged; or

Call 3-1-1 to submit a graffiti removal request.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Hawkins Wortham at (804) 646-1940 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.