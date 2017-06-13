Perriello remains supportive of party despite losing gubernatorial primary

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WRIC) — The campaign trail ended for Tom Perriello Tuesday night. Although he did receive the nomination, he said that he and his supporters still won because they’ve taken their grassroots energy and changed the conversation in Virginia.

A lot of the crowd was composed of young people, which is not surprising as it was one of the demographics Perriello aimed to appeal to. There was no large screen to display results, so there was no huge gasp when the race had been officially called.

One of the first people to speak was his mother, Linda. She said that her son has “never been about right or left,” but that for him “it’s right and wrong.”

Perriello took the stage after.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m inspired to keep fighting tonight. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think the fight for justice ends with the end of a single campaign,” Perriello said. “We pick it up again tomorrow and we keep fighting again.”

Perriello said he spoke to Northam to express his support. He called Northam a “good public servant and a good man.”

The two men are scheduled for a joint appearance tomorrow morning.

