Officer shot serving warrant in Va. Beach; suspect barricaded in home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A police officer was shot Tuesday morning serving a warrant in Virginia Beach, police confirm.

Police spokesperson Tonya Pierce says the officer was shot around 6:30 a.m. on Ohio Avenue.

Pierce says police made an announcement they were making entry into a home. The officer was shot when they went to enter the home.

The officer sustained injuries classified as non life-threatening, according to Pierce.

The suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home on Ohio Avenue, Pierce says. Citizens are being asked to avoid the area.

Police say this is not an active shooter situation.

Lauran Nolasco, spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, said school buses to First Colonial High School, Lynnhaven Middle School, Virginia Beach Middle School, and Birdneck Elementary have been affected by the police presence. Buses are unable to pick up students who live in Oceana Gardens.

Nolasco says principals from the affected schools sent a message home to parents, noting that buses are being rerouted.

A WAVY viewer sent in a picture Tuesday morning of police and emergency responders on scene.

This is the second time in the last 24 hours that an officer has been shot in Hampton Roads.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.