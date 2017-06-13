Northam prevails in Democratic primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Current Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam was welcomed to a very happy and energetic crowd at his election headquarters in Arlington as he made his way to the stage after winning the Democratic nomination for governor.

After thanking his supporters, it didn’t take long for him to switch gears and focus on the general election. He hit on a number if different points. Northam said that he wanted to expand Medicaid, which has been a controversial topic that has been unable to get passed despite governor McAullife’s efforts.

Northam also said that he wanted to protect women’s reproductive rights, which has been another controversial issue in the state.

If tonight was any indication that Northam will make this race about President Donald Trump, he said that he will prevent what’s happening in Washington from spilling over into the state. He said that Democrats will come together to make that happen. He also spoke about the phone call he received from his opponent, and a yearning to unite the political party.

“He was kind; he was gracious,” Northam said. “He ran a tough race. He had a great team. He believes in progressive Virginian values, which we all believe in, and so I commend him, and we agree that we’re going to bring all Democrats under the same tent starting tonight.”

Northam said that he will work on getting Perriello supporters to back him. He contrasted what happened in the Republican primary tonight and said that Democrats are ready to work together to win. He’s hoping that will carry him to victory come November.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.