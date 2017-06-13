New emergency medical center opens in the Tri-Cities

Related Coverage New emergency medical center coming to the Tri-Cities

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new medical center opened in Prince George County this week.

The John Randolph Medical Center will open the new TriCities Emergency Center on Tuesday.

The 11,000 square foot emergency room facility offers around the clock care for adults and children.

“This is a great opportunity for the community,” John Randolph Medical Center Vice President of Operations Aimee Cocolin said. “We’re leveraging the expertise of our health system to ensure that we can take care of the most critical patients in their time of need.”

The new facility will include a separate entrance and waiting area for pediatrics, an onsite laboratory, 11 private treatment rooms and portable X-Ray capability.

Cocolin says the level of treatment at the new center will match hospital standards.

