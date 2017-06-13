Henrico Social Services appoints new director

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Department of Social Services is getting a new director.

Henrico County manager John A. Vithoulkas has appointed Ty F. Parr as the new director for the department. Parr’s term is effective beginning June 24.

Parr previously worked as the Children’s Services Act coordinator for Henrico County since 2014. He will be replacing the previous director Cynthia J. Steinhauser who is retiring after being there since 2012.

In addition, Parr started his career with the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice in 1996 and started with Henrico Social Services as a senior social worker in 2008. In 2012, he left to work with Virginia’s Office of Children’s Services as a financial, data and program audit consultant.

As the director of Social Services, Parr will be in charge of the department’s activities that will include providing financial assistance and additional support to families to help them boost their interdependence and supply their basic needs. He will also be responsible for doing programs that will protect neglected and abused children, aging and disabled adults.

For the 2017-2018 fiscal year, Social Services will have a budget of $20.6 million and a 198 person staff.

Parr received his Bachelor of Social Work from Radford University and a Master of Public Administration from Strayer University. He is also a member of the Virginia Association of Local Human Services Officials, the United Way Education Action Council and the Central Virginia Partnership on Youth.

