Good Stuff Pet Truck headed to Church Hill Dog Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Good Stuff Pet Truck – a unique, custom vehicle made just for pets and their humans – is stopping in more than 20 cities across America this spring and summer to help educate pet owners about their dogs’ ideal weights and using positive reinforcement dog training to ensure their animals enjoy deliciously balanced lives.

Pet parents who stop by the Good Stuff Pet Truck may participate in free training demos and Q&A sessions with a local dog trainer who emphasizes positive reinforcement as a way to train dogs to repeat desired behaviors.

The truck is stopping by the Church Hill Dog Park on East Grace in Richmond from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.

For more information, visit here.

